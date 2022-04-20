International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 196 at UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 196 ($2.55) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 210 ($2.73) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €2.50 ($2.69) to €2.30 ($2.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.16.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. 128,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,598. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.05.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.