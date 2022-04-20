InterRent REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:IIP)

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

InterRent REIT has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$50.27 million for the quarter.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

