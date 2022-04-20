Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $615,875.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,157 shares of company stock worth $16,524,262. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,123,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,215 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,148,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,525,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 49.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,072,000 after buying an additional 565,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 199.2% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 585,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after buying an additional 389,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

