Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $618.45.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $674.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $485.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.87, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $557.93. Intuit has a 52 week low of $385.66 and a 52 week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

