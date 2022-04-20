Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Invesco from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 250,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $5,866,454.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Life Insu Massachusetts acquired 1,349,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,656,846.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,455,690 shares of company stock worth $181,071,234. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,547 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 647.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,814 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. Invesco has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

