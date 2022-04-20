Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 20th (AEM, AG, AGGZF, AGI, AMZN, ANRGF, ATUSF, AUY, BMI, BTG)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 20th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$76.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)

had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$13.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00.

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.25.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $88.00.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.50.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$16.00.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $490.00 to $440.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$44.25 to C$45.25.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$50.00.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$10.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.50.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$13.50.

G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.65 to C$1.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$38.00.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$1.30.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 200 ($2.60).

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.50.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.25.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.75.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.75.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$74.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €324.00 ($348.39) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $600.00 to $400.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($54.64) to GBX 4,400 ($57.25).

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.50.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$4.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.40.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00.

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $3.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$165.00.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $115.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $164.00 to $200.00.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.15.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00.

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$64.00.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$23.25 to C$22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$23.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$18.75 to C$19.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00.

