Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 20th (AEM, AG, AGGZF, AGI, AMZN, ANRGF, ATUSF, AUY, BMI, BTG)

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 20th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$76.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00.

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$13.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by MKM Partners from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00.

Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$27.00 to C$28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$9.25.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $88.00.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.50.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$16.00.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Calibre Mining (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$10.25 to C$10.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from $490.00 to $440.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$44.25 to C$45.25.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$20.00.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$41.00 to C$50.00.

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$11.50 to C$10.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$6.50.

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$13.50.

G Mining Ventures (OTCMKTS:GMINF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.65 to C$1.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$38.00.

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$1.30.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 200 ($2.60).

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$5.00 to C$5.50.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.50.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.25.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.75.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.75.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$74.00.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) was given a €324.00 ($348.39) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $600.00 to $400.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.50.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,200 ($54.64) to GBX 4,400 ($57.25).

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.50.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.00.

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$3.25 to C$4.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00.

Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$2.40.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00.

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $3.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$140.00 to C$165.00.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target trimmed by MKM Partners from $115.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $164.00 to $200.00.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.15.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$77.00 to C$76.00.

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$58.00 to C$64.00.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$23.25 to C$22.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$24.00.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$23.00.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$18.75 to C$19.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.