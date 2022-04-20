Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 20th (AHEXY, AHODF, BAESY, BLX, BOUYF, BPOSY, BZLYF, CCHGY, DBOEY, ERIC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, April 20th:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 42 to CHF 38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:AHODF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €28.20 ($30.32) to €28.00 ($30.11). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 642 ($8.35) to GBX 735 ($9.56).

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$45.00 to C$46.00.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($51.61) to €47.00 ($50.54). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from €7.35 ($7.90) to €5.80 ($6.24). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from GBX 531 ($6.91) to GBX 541 ($7.04).

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.73) to GBX 2,800 ($36.43).

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley to €191.00 ($205.38).

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from SEK 160 to SEK 130. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from GBX 425 ($5.53) to GBX 450 ($5.85).

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,027 ($13.36) to GBX 1,067 ($13.88).

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from GBX 725 ($9.43) to GBX 735 ($9.56).

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 196 ($2.55).

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 781 ($10.16) to GBX 731 ($9.51).

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 675 ($8.78) to GBX 670 ($8.72).

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $210.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$50.00 to C$51.00.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $5.00 to $6.00.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €14.90 ($16.02) to €13.60 ($14.62). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €33.00 ($35.48) to €32.00 ($34.41). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,475 ($19.19).

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from GBX 540 ($7.03) to GBX 420 ($5.46).

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €21.00 ($22.58) to €25.50 ($27.42). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,900 ($24.72) to GBX 2,200 ($28.62).

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from CHF 98 to CHF 95. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,400 ($57.25) to GBX 3,500 ($45.54).

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from GBX 4,050 ($52.69) to GBX 3,660 ($47.62).

