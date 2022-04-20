Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Greenlane (GNLN)

Greenlane (NASDAQ: GNLN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2022 – Greenlane was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

4/1/2022 – Greenlane had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2.00 to $1.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Greenlane had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $5.00 to $2.00.

3/31/2022 – Greenlane was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

3/31/2022 – Greenlane had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $2.00.

3/29/2022 – Greenlane was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

3/11/2022 – Greenlane had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $2.00. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Greenlane had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $5.00 to $2.00.

3/11/2022 – Greenlane had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $3.00.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

