Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for State Street (STT)

State Street (NYSE: STT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/18/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $106.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $115.00.
- 4/11/2022 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/7/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $113.00.
- 3/31/2022 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – State Street is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE STT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,775. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.46.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.
In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on State Street (STT)
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
- Buy Haliburton On Post-Earnings Weakness
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.