Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Xebec Adsorption (XBC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Xebec Adsorption (TSE: XBC):

4/14/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.50.

4/13/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$3.25 to C$3.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Xebec Adsorption had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Eight Capital. They now have a C$2.75 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.40.

4/4/2022 – Xebec Adsorption is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “hold” rating and a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.00.

3/31/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$4.00.

3/30/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating.

3/30/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating.

3/18/2022 – Xebec Adsorption was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

TSE:XBC traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.32. 80,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,309. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$358.95 million and a P/E ratio of -15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.37 and a twelve month high of C$5.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

