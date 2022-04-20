Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sportradar Group (SRAD)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ: SRAD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/4/2022 – Sportradar Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Sportradar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Sportradar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Sportradar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $25.00.

3/23/2022 – Sportradar Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK. “

3/17/2022 – Sportradar Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK. “

3/17/2022 – Sportradar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. Sportradar Group AG has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Get Sportradar Group AG alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $252,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.