Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Sportradar Group (SRAD)

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ: SRAD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/4/2022 – Sportradar Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Sportradar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $35.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – Sportradar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – Sportradar Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK. “
- 3/17/2022 – Sportradar Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.95. Sportradar Group AG has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $252,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
