Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.10. 1,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332. Investors Title has a fifty-two week low of $161.55 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.70.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $9.94 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $91.04 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title in the first quarter worth approximately $597,000. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Investors Title in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Investors Title by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Investors Title by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

