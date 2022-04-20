Invitation Homes (INVH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Invitation Homes by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,443,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,285,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,637,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

