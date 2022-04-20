Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INVH. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.26.

NYSE:INVH opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 95.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

