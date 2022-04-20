IQVIA (IQV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect IQVIA to post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IQVIA to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $237.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $208.61 and a 12 month high of $285.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IQVIA from $261.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.29.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

