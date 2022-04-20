iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $139.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average of $114.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.14. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 34.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $904,146.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total transaction of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $39,354,000. Bradley Mark J. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,349,000 after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

