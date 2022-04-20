iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) CEO Michel Detheux Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) CEO Michel Detheux sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $366,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,001.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michel Detheux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Michel Detheux sold 18,437 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $629,992.29.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $497,930.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $517,360.00.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.91. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $52.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,694,000. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 310.2% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 680,604 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $14,271,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 441,244 shares during the last quarter.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

