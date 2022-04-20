ITM Power’s (ITM) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.16) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.81) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ITM Power to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 500 ($6.51) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 539.43 ($7.02).

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at GBX 371.08 ($4.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 330.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 372.64. The company has a market cap of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.96. ITM Power has a 12-month low of GBX 208.24 ($2.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 543 ($7.06).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

