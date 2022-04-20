ITM Power’s (ITMPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ITMPF. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.55) to GBX 300 ($3.90) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $430.00.

Get ITM Power alerts:

Shares of ITMPF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.65. 3,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,266. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.