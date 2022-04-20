ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on ITVPY. Morgan Stanley cut ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.82) to GBX 110 ($1.43) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut ITV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get ITV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. ITV has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be given a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%.

ITV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.