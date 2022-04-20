Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

IVPAF traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 71,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,175. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

