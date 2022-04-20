IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) will report ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). IVERIC bio also reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISEE shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,631 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,474,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,696,000 after buying an additional 709,143 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,286 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,785,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,693 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth $66,880,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,217,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 467,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.06. 9,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,919. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

