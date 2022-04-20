J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JSAIY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

JSAIY stock opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

