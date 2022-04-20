James Bozzini Sells 10,330 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.57. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,201.90 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $569,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Workday by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Workday by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Workday by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Workday by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

