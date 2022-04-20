James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $11,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,262,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,872.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, April 13th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $11,302.50.

On Monday, April 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $11,220.00.

On Friday, April 8th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $11,412.50.

On Wednesday, March 30th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $11,962.50.

On Monday, March 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $11,605.00.

On Friday, March 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $12,182.50.

On Friday, March 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $11,660.00.

On Friday, March 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $11,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $12,155.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,466. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDI. TheStreet raised shares of Reading International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reading International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in Reading International by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reading International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Reading International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 43.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International (Get Rating)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

