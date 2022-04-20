Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$46.25 to C$45.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities upgraded Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS:JWLLF opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. Jamieson Wellness has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

