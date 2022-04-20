JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised JCDecaux from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JCDecaux from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on JCDecaux in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($22.58) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a report on Friday, February 18th.

OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $31.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

