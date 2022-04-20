Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novavax in a report issued on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVAX. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

NVAX opened at $54.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.46. Novavax has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $277.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in Novavax by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $919,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

