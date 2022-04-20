Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for WEX in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WEX’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.66 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.31.

WEX stock opened at $174.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.51. WEX has a twelve month low of $123.01 and a twelve month high of $229.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -17,462.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.69.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. WEX had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEX by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

