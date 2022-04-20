Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.90 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.00.

PNC stock opened at $178.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.58 and its 200-day moving average is $200.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $170.14 and a 1 year high of $228.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.