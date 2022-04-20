Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

C stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

