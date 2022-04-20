Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 100.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Shares of LLAP opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Terran Orbital has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Terran Orbital Corporation operates as a satellite manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. The company is involved in the manufacture of flight proven bus hardware, bespoke payload modules, advanced antenna apertures, performant edge processing, and dispensers; and provision of mission services, such as launch brokering/integration, ascent operations, mission operations, mission design/planning, and ground stations/networking, as well as data products, including synthetic aperture radar, electro optical, passive RF, multi-band infrared, and space domain awareness products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.