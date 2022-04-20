Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Veru in a report issued on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Veru’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VERU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 0.49. Veru has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Veru by 34.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Veru by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter worth $245,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Veru by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.