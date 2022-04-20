Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Barrick Gold Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.
Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.35 billion.
TSE:ABX opened at C$31.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of C$56.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$22.30 and a 52 week high of C$33.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.
Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.
