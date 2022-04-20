Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Inhibrx, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inhibrx in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.17) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.18).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $717.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,130.80% and a negative return on equity of 176.32%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

