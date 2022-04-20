Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%.
In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
