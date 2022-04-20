Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

COOP stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992 in the last three months. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.