Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $41.47 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

