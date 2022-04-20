Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Director Kane Michael T. O Sells 6,000 Shares

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,313. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,065,000 after purchasing an additional 563,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $389,865,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,700,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,198,000 after purchasing an additional 217,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 927,840 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,282 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

