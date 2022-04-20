Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Biogen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $13.68 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2024 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIIB. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $452.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.21.

Shares of BIIB opened at $223.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Biogen by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

