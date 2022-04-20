Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 1,474 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $29,362.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,457. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $744.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.41.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after purchasing an additional 825,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,962,000 after purchasing an additional 304,050 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,762,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 309.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 760,836 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 25.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after buying an additional 159,357 shares during the period.
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.
