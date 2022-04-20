Jeffrey W. Dunn Sells 1,474 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $29,362.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,517.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,457. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $744.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after purchasing an additional 825,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,962,000 after purchasing an additional 304,050 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,762,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 309.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after buying an additional 760,836 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 25.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after buying an additional 159,357 shares during the period.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

