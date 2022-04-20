John Conoley Acquires 94,144 Shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA) Stock

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc (LON:FA – Get Rating) insider John Conoley purchased 94,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £15,063.04 ($19,598.02).
FireAngel Safety Technology Group stock remained flat at $GBX 15.25 ($0.20) during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 248,708 shares. The company has a market cap of £27.61 million and a PE ratio of -7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.05. FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 27.68 ($0.36).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of FireAngel Safety Technology Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th.
FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells home safety products and accessories in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories under the Fire Angel, Fire Angel Connected, Fire Angel Specification, FireAngel Pro Connected, AngelEye, and Pace Sensors brands, as well as CO sensors.
