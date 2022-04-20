John F. Crowley Sells 2,214 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO John F. Crowley sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $17,800.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,832,736.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 2,231,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,406. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FOLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.