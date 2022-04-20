John F. Crowley Sells 2,214 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO John F. Crowley sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $17,800.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,832,736.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.26. 2,231,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,406. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $12.63.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The company had revenue of $82.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
