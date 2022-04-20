John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) EVP Danielle Mcmahan Sells 1,000 Shares

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,234.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
WLY traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a one year low of $47.93 and a one year high of $66.04.
About John Wiley & Sons
