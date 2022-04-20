Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) to post sales of $6.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.26 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $25.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $26.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $27.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.92 billion to $27.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $552,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

