Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Citigroup

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $203.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

JNJ has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.43.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $183.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $185.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.12. The firm has a market cap of $481.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.