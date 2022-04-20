Jonathan Cole Seltzer Sells 8,334 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $173,763.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,508 shares in the company, valued at $31,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ESMT stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,763. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $38.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.80.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million. Analysts expect that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at $3,310,953,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at $71,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in EngageSmart by 329.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at $43,808,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in EngageSmart during the third quarter valued at $35,688,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

