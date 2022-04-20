Joseph Monahan Sells 30,000 Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,964.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Monahan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Monahan sold 27,165 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $426,762.15.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Joseph Monahan sold 383 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $4,856.44.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 215,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,530. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $969.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.82% and a negative net margin of 1,343.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACRS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

