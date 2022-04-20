JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target to €20.00

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.50 ($19.89) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($15.81) to €14.90 ($16.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.48.

NYSE E traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,852. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. ENI has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Analysts anticipate that ENI will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ENI by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ENI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

