JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €235.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €235.00 ($252.69) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.59% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($198.92) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($220.43) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €242.33 ($260.57).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

ETR:VOW3 opened at €153.00 ($164.52) on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a twelve month high of €248.00 ($266.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of €160.98 and a 200-day moving average of €176.58. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.