JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €780.00 Price Target

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) received a €780.00 ($838.71) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €900.00 ($967.74) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,016.13) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €685.00 ($736.56) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €765.23 ($822.83).

